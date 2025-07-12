Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gland Pharma gets GMP certificate for Telangana-based facility from Danish Medicines Agency

Gland Pharma gets GMP certificate for Telangana-based facility from Danish Medicines Agency

Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Gland Pharma said that its Pashamylaram facility has received certificate of good manufacturing practices (GMP) compliance from Danish Medicines Agency.

Pashamylaram is a village located in Patancheru mandal of Medak district in Telangana, India.

This certification specifically covers the facility's production of aseptically prepared powder for injection, infusion, and inhalation.

This GMP certificate is crucial for Gland Pharma as it pertains to marketing authorizations that list manufacturers located outside of the European Economic Area (EEA), allowing their products to be marketed within Denmark and potentially other EEA countries.

Gland Pharma is one of the largest and fastest-growing injectable-focused companies, with a global footprint across 60 countries, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, India, and other markets. It has a wide range of injectables, including vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes, lyophilized vials, dry powders, infusions, oncology, and ophthalmic solutions. The company also pioneered heparin technology in India.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 3.06% to Rs 186.54 crore as net sales fell by 7.32% to Rs 1424.91 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The scrip had gained 0.89% to end at Rs 1859.05 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

