Gland Pharma gets GMP certificate for Telangana-based facility from Danish Medicines Agency

Gland Pharma said that its Pashamylaram facility has received certificate of good manufacturing practices (GMP) compliance from Danish Medicines Agency.

This certification specifically covers the facility's production of aseptically prepared powder for injection, infusion, and inhalation.

This GMP certificate is crucial for Gland Pharma as it pertains to marketing authorizations that list manufacturers located outside of the European Economic Area (EEA), allowing their products to be marketed within Denmark and potentially other EEA countries.

Gland Pharma is one of the largest and fastest-growing injectable-focused companies, with a global footprint across 60 countries, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, India, and other markets. It has a wide range of injectables, including vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes, lyophilized vials, dry powders, infusions, oncology, and ophthalmic solutions. The company also pioneered heparin technology in India.