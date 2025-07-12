Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCC secures Rs 2,269-cr order from MMRDA for Mumbai Metro Line 6 project

NCC secures Rs 2,269-cr order from MMRDA for Mumbai Metro Line 6 project

Image
Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
NCC announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 2,269 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for work on the Mumbai Metro Line 6 project.

The contract for Package 1-CA-232 of the Mumbai Metro Rail Project's Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli EEH) encompasses the entire lifecycle of essential systems. This includes the design, manufacture, supply, installation, integration, testing, and commissioning of rolling stock, communication-based signaling & train control, telecommunication systems, platform screen doors, and depot machinery & plant.

The execution timeline includes a 24-month construction period, followed by a 2-year Defect Liability Maintenance Period (DLMP), and an additional 5 years of comprehensive maintenance post-DLMP.

NCC clarified that the transaction is not a related party transaction, and no promoters, promoter group entities, or group companies have any financial or other interest in the awarding authority.

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges, flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

NCC reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 253.82 crore in Q4 FY25, up 6.12% as against Rs 239.16 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations tumbled 5.45% to Rs 6,130.88 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 6,484.88 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.78% to settle at Rs 221.75 on Friday, 12 July 2025.

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

