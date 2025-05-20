B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 3.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.49% to Rs 7.48 crore

Net profit of B2B Software Technologies rose 3.70% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 7.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.16% to Rs 2.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.80% to Rs 24.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

