P I Industries consolidated net profit declines 10.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of P I Industries declined 10.55% to Rs 330.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 369.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 1787.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1741.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.27% to Rs 1660.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1681.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.07% to Rs 7977.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7665.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

