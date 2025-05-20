Home / Markets / Capital Market News / P I Industries consolidated net profit declines 10.55% in the March 2025 quarter

P I Industries consolidated net profit declines 10.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 2.65% to Rs 1787.10 crore

Net profit of P I Industries declined 10.55% to Rs 330.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 369.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 1787.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1741.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.27% to Rs 1660.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1681.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.07% to Rs 7977.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7665.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1787.101741.00 3 7977.807665.80 4 OPM %25.4925.38 -27.3126.28 - PBDT522.40491.20 6 2494.502202.90 13 PBT432.20411.30 5 2142.001894.70 13 NP330.50369.50 -11 1660.201681.50 -1

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

