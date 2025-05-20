Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 0.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 2.48% to Rs 12275.35 crore

Net profit of Power Grid Corporation of India declined 0.56% to Rs 4142.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4166.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.48% to Rs 12275.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11978.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.33% to Rs 15521.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15573.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.11% to Rs 45792.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45843.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12275.3511978.11 2 45792.3245843.10 0 OPM %83.0482.84 -85.0785.75 - PBDT8257.208383.82 -2 32198.3531609.22 2 PBT5061.695124.80 -1 19294.2018513.95 4 NP4142.874166.33 -1 15521.4415573.16 0

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

