Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 0.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.48% to Rs 12275.35 crore

Net profit of Power Grid Corporation of India declined 0.56% to Rs 4142.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4166.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.48% to Rs 12275.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11978.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.33% to Rs 15521.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15573.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.11% to Rs 45792.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45843.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

