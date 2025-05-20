Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.34% to Rs 161.52 croreNet profit of Jay Shree Tea & Industries reported to Rs 31.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.34% to Rs 161.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 134.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 873.90% to Rs 126.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.59% to Rs 858.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 742.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
