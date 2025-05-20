Pee Cee Cosma Sope consolidated net profit declines 76.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.50% to Rs 36.19 croreNet profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope declined 76.38% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.50% to Rs 36.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.66% to Rs 9.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 144.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
