Pee Cee Cosma Sope consolidated net profit declines 76.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.50% to Rs 36.19 crore

Net profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope declined 76.38% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.50% to Rs 36.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.66% to Rs 9.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 144.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

36.1930.54144.34133.644.0312.779.0311.491.414.0914.5915.660.903.6612.9414.050.642.719.6410.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News