Pee Cee Cosma Sope consolidated net profit declines 76.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.50% to Rs 36.19 crore

Net profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope declined 76.38% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.50% to Rs 36.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.66% to Rs 9.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 144.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales36.1930.54 19 144.34133.64 8 OPM %4.0312.77 -9.0311.49 - PBDT1.414.09 -66 14.5915.66 -7 PBT0.903.66 -75 12.9414.05 -8 NP0.642.71 -76 9.6410.44 -8

