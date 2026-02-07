Baazar Style Retail Q3 PAT slips 37% YoY to Rs 19 cr

Baazar Style Retail's consolidated net profit declined 37.65% to Rs 18.96 crore on 13.33% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 466.47 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before exceptional item and tax declined 34.02% to Rs 26.90 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 40.77 crore in Q3 FY25. The company reported exceptional loss of Rs 1.33 crore in Q3 FY26, related to labour code compliance.

EBITDA increased 7% to Rs 89.4 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 83.3 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced to 19.2% in Q3 FY26 as against 20.2% in Q3 FY25.

Average transaction value stood at Rs 992, down 3.78% compared with 1,031 in Q3 FY25. Sales per square feet declined 15.25% YoY to Rs 700 per month in Q3 FY26. As on 31 December 2025, total store count stood at 252 stores (up 27% YoY) and total rental area of stores aggregated to 2.35 million square feet (up 31% YoY). Meanwhile, the companys board approved the appointment of Rohit Kedia as the chairman of the company following resignation of Pradeep Kumar Agarwal as chairman, Agarwal will cease to hold the office of chairman with effect from close of business on February 06, 2026 and will continue to be associated with the company as a whole-time director.