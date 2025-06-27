Baba Advance Materials enters in JV agreement with J & Materials Co.

Baba Advance Materials (BAML), a wholly owned subsidiary company of Acutaas Chemicals has entered into a joint venture agreement with J & Materials Co., a South Korean Company, whereby BAML shall hold 75% of the share capital of the joint venture company Indichem Inc. (JV Company) a South Korean Company and the remaining 25% of the share capital of the JV Company will be held by J & Materials Co.

