EFC wins an Interior and Fit-out contract worth Rs 57 cr

EFC has been awarded an Interior and Fit-out Contract worth Rs 57 crore from a leading MNC, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued expansion in large-scale infrastructure development. The contract is scheduled to be completed within 90 days.

This prestigious project reflects the growing trust in EFC's capabilities to deliver comprehensive, end-to end infrastructure solutions across diverse sectors. The scope of work includes complete commercial interior fit-outs, under D&B division.

