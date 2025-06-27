Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EFC wins an Interior and Fit-out contract worth Rs 57 cr

EFC wins an Interior and Fit-out contract worth Rs 57 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
EFC has been awarded an Interior and Fit-out Contract worth Rs 57 crore from a leading MNC, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued expansion in large-scale infrastructure development. The contract is scheduled to be completed within 90 days.

This prestigious project reflects the growing trust in EFC's capabilities to deliver comprehensive, end-to end infrastructure solutions across diverse sectors. The scope of work includes complete commercial interior fit-outs, under D&B division.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

