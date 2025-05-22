Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Baba Arts reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Baba Arts reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 332.84% to Rs 2.90 crore

Net profit of Baba Arts reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 332.84% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.90% to Rs 1.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 51.22% to Rs 5.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.900.67 333 5.5911.46 -51 OPM %11.03-50.75 -12.7015.27 - PBDT0.62-0.04 LP 2.012.77 -27 PBT0.60-0.05 LP 1.952.72 -28 NP0.44-0.02 LP 1.441.97 -27

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

