Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 19.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.02% to Rs 70.38 crore

Net profit of Emkay Global Financial Services declined 19.60% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.02% to Rs 70.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.18% to Rs 56.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.06% to Rs 333.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 282.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

70.3890.25333.35282.360.1614.2716.289.374.2419.6672.3752.220.9516.6060.7342.428.4910.5656.8332.44

