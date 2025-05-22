Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Steel Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

India Steel Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of India Steel Works reported to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 98.78% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.010 0 0.010.82 -99 OPM %-11000.000 --56900.00-751.22 - PBDT-1.592.37 PL -8.77-9.86 11 PBT-3.300.38 PL -15.65-17.44 10 NP-3.306.15 PL -13.39-11.62 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Restile Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 19.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 1.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit declines 78.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Disa India consolidated net profit declines 3.34% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story