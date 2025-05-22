Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 1.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 1.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.48% to Rs 611.00 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment rose 1.77% to Rs 48.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.48% to Rs 611.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 579.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.07% to Rs 171.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 154.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 2526.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2348.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales611.00579.28 5 2526.382348.19 8 OPM %15.8716.22 -12.7613.33 - PBDT123.44118.08 5 410.39378.50 8 PBT107.28102.63 5 350.11319.34 10 NP48.2447.40 2 171.63154.53 11

