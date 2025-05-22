Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit declines 78.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 74.98% to Rs 15.80 crore

Net profit of Geecee Ventures declined 78.28% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 74.98% to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.53% to Rs 46.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.66% to Rs 135.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

