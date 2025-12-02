Insolation Energy bags Rs 516-cr solar module orders

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Insolation Energy said its wholly owned subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy, has secured purchase orders worth Rs 516.05 crore for the supply of solar PV modules.

The orders, valued at Rs 516.05 crore, are scheduled to be executed during FY25FY27.

Jaipur-based Insolation Energy is a leading solar panel manufacturer in India.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 127.51% to Rs 126.20 crore, while net sales jumped 80.92% to Rs 1,333.76 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The scrip shed 0.21% to currently trade at Rs 139.95 on the BSE.

