Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 13.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.42% to Rs 12646.59 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Auto rose 13.84% to Rs 2210.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1941.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.42% to Rs 12646.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11557.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

