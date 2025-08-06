Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit declines 1.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.36% to Rs 422.19 crore

Net profit of Cera Sanitaryware declined 1.06% to Rs 46.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.36% to Rs 422.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 400.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.422.19400.7113.0514.4971.7072.7162.1963.7446.5647.06

