VRL Logistics standalone net profit rises 272.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of VRL Logistics rose 272.32% to Rs 50.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.36% to Rs 744.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 727.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.744.34727.2120.3711.95131.8979.1067.2317.6050.0413.44

