H. S. India standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.20% to Rs 5.93 crore

Net profit of H. S. India rose 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.20% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.936.198.949.050.340.310.130.090.130.10

