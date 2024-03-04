Bajaj Auto Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 8191, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 120.01% in last one year as compared to a 26.47% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.91% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8191, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 22399.45. The Sensex is at 73793.46, down 0.02%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has risen around 6.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20941.95, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 8230, up 1.79% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 32.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

