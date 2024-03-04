SIL Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aries Agro Ltd, Ganges Securities Ltd, Delta Manufacturing Ltd and AMJ Land Holdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 March 2024.

SIL Investments Ltd surged 18.35% to Rs 553.9 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 49930 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1364 shares in the past one month.

Aries Agro Ltd spiked 12.59% to Rs 337.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75432 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22982 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd soared 12.17% to Rs 142.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2656 shares in the past one month.

Delta Manufacturing Ltd advanced 10.57% to Rs 121.74. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46016 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4094 shares in the past one month.

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd exploded 9.75% to Rs 41.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29298 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19687 shares in the past one month.

