Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for fifth session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 286.9, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 180.18% in last one year as compared to a 26.54% gain in NIFTY and a 46.45% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 286.9, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22412.4. The Sensex is at 73862.28, up 0.08%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has dropped around 2.22% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8337.8, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 85.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 90.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 287.75, up 1.39% on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd is up 180.18% in last one year as compared to a 26.54% gain in NIFTY and a 46.45% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 89.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News