Bajaj Auto Ltd rises for third straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 9377, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.28% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% jump in NIFTY and a 21.65% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9377, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 26136.25. The Sensex is at 85259.33, up 0.69%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has gained around 3.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27889.65, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.05 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 9447, up 1.16% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 7.28% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% jump in NIFTY and a 21.65% jump in the Nifty Auto index.