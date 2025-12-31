Punjab National Bank soars 1.57%, up for third straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 124.3, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.08% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% gain in NIFTY and a 16.87% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 0.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59171.25, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 122.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 167.82 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 125.16, up 1.82% on the day. Punjab National Bank is up 21.08% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% gain in NIFTY and a 16.87% gain in the Nifty Bank index.