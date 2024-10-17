Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

National Aluminium Company Ltd Spurts 3.79%

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 20.98% over last one month compared to 4.17% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.77% drop in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose 3.79% today to trade at Rs 225.75. The BSE Metal index is up 0.63% to quote at 33244.6. The index is up 4.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 1.51% and Vedanta Ltd added 0.74% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 41.19 % over last one year compared to the 23.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.66 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 232.55 on 14 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 88.55 on 26 Oct 2023.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

