National Aluminium Company Ltd Spurts 3.79%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 20.98% over last one month compared to 4.17% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.77% drop in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose 3.79% today to trade at Rs 225.75. The BSE Metal index is up 0.63% to quote at 33244.6. The index is up 4.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 1.51% and Vedanta Ltd added 0.74% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 41.19 % over last one year compared to the 23.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

