Bajaj Auto Ltd spurts 1.14%, rises for third straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 10725.5, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.61% in last one year as compared to a 0.68% jump in NIFTY and a 20.66% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 10725.5, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 24170.45. The Sensex is at 77285.81, down 0.72%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has gained around 12.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27339.95, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.86 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 10720, up 0.81% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 39.61% in last one year as compared to a 0.68% jump in NIFTY and a 20.66% jump in the Nifty Auto index.