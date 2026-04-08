Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 9366.5, up 3.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.69% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 29.19% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9366.5, up 3.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.58% on the day, quoting at 23952.55. The Sensex is at 77387.3, up 3.71%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has slipped around 0.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24373.3, up 6.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.74 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 9418.5, up 4.2% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 23.69% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 29.19% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.