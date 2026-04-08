Bharat Forge Ltd spurts 6.21%, gains for third straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1775.1, up 6.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.03% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 29.19% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1775.1, up 6.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.58% on the day, quoting at 23952.55. The Sensex is at 77387.3, up 3.71%. Bharat Forge Ltd has dropped around 4.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24373.3, up 6.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.79 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1787.9, up 6.66% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is up 83.03% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 29.19% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.