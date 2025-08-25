Bajaj Auto resumes Chetak deliveries ahead of plan; resolves rare earth magnet availability issue

Bajaj Auto said that the supplies of its electric scooter, Chetak, have resumed across all dealerships, after overcoming constraints caused by global rare earth magnet availability.

The company stated that in recent weeks, temporary supply constraints linked to international component availability had moderated deliveries. The sustained and growing demand for Chetak added further pressure on supply.

The company has managed to restore production ahead of schedule and production and shipments recommenced as of August 20.

Further, Bajaj Auto has secured sufficient supply of rare earth magnets and other key materials to ensure availability during the upcoming festive season.

The company added that Chetak has doubled its market share since April last year and ended FY25 as the No. 1 electric scooter in the country.

Eric Vas, president, Urbanite Business Unit, Bajaj Auto, said: "We appreciate our customers' patience. Demand for Chetak remains robust, supplies have normalised and deliveries against bookings have commenced. We are scaling up production to meet rising demand while staying true to our standards of quality and customer delight." Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof. The company has reported 5% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 2,096 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,988 crore in Q1 FY25. For the quarter, the company declared revenue of Rs 12,584 crore, a growth of 6% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.