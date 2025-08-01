Bajaj Auto sells 3.66 lakh auto units in July'25; YTD sales rise by 1% YoY

Bajaj Auto has reported 3% rise in total auto sales for July 2025, selling 3.66 lakh units as against 3.54 lakh units sold in July 2024.

Domestic sales added up to 1.83 lakh units (down 13% YoY) while exports aggregated to 1.82 lakh units (up 28% YoY).

While two-wheeler sales remained flat at 2.96 lakh units, commercial vehicle sales rose by 23% to 0.69 lakh units in July 2025 over July 2024.

On a year-to-date, Bajaj Auto has registered total auto sales of 14.77 lakh units as against sales of 14.56 lakh units recorded in the same period last year.