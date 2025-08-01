Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto sells 3.66 lakh auto units in July'25; YTD sales rise by 1% YoY

Bajaj Auto sells 3.66 lakh auto units in July'25; YTD sales rise by 1% YoY

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bajaj Auto has reported 3% rise in total auto sales for July 2025, selling 3.66 lakh units as against 3.54 lakh units sold in July 2024.

Domestic sales added up to 1.83 lakh units (down 13% YoY) while exports aggregated to 1.82 lakh units (up 28% YoY).

While two-wheeler sales remained flat at 2.96 lakh units, commercial vehicle sales rose by 23% to 0.69 lakh units in July 2025 over July 2024.

On a year-to-date, Bajaj Auto has registered total auto sales of 14.77 lakh units as against sales of 14.56 lakh units recorded in the same period last year.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.

The auto majors standalone net profit rose 6% to Rs 2,049 crore, while revenue from operations increased 6% to Rs 12,148 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Chalet Hotels Ltd counter

Barometers trade sideways; pharma shares decline

Net tax revenue contracts 1.7% on year in Q1FY26

Cabinet enhances budgetary allocation for PMKSY to Rs 6520 cr

NSE SME Sellowrap Industries unfolds gently on D-Street debut

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story