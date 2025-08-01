Mahindra & Mahindra records 26% growth in July sales volumes

Mahindra & Mahindra achieved total sales of 83,691 units in month of July 2025 compared to 66,444 units in July 2024, recording a growth of 26%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 80,917 units (higher by 25% YoY) and exports of 2,774 units (higher by 83% YoY).

The company's passenger vehicle sales were 49,871 units (higher by 20%) and commercial vehicle sales were 31,046 units (higher by 33% YoY).

