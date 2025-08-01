Jindal Stainless Ltd gains for fifth session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 705, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.39% in last one year as compared to a 0.33% fall in NIFTY and a 1.5% fall in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 705, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24635.45. The Sensex is at 80821.07, down 0.45%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has added around 0.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9285.45, down 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.01 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 705.6, up 1.42% on the day. Jindal Stainless Ltd is down 3.39% in last one year as compared to a 0.33% fall in NIFTY and a 1.5% fall in the Nifty Metal index.