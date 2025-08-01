Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Credo Brands tumbles after Q1 PAT drops 35% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Credo Brands tumbles after Q1 PAT drops 35% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Credo Brands Marketing (Mufti) dropped 16.83% to Rs 137.40 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 35.52% to Rs 6.30 crore on 3.19% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 119.93 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 36.93% YoY to Rs 8.23 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 31 crore in Q1 FY26, registering de-growth of 7% compared with Rs 33.4 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin contracted 100 bps to 25.9% in Q1 FY26 from 26.9% in Q1 FY25.

Mufti added 3 new Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) on a net basis in Q1 FY26, bringing the total store count to 444 as of 30th June 2025.

Kamal Khushlani, chairman & MD, Credo Brands Marketing, said, During the quarter, revenues remained steady at approximately ₹120 crores, reflecting the continued softness in discretionary spending, particularly across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, where consumer sentiment remains muted.

We at MUFTI, are entering into a phase of transformation, which is anchored by our vision to position the brand firmly within the premium segment of the Indian apparel market. To make MUFTI's brand transformation visible and experiential for consumers, we have developed an entirely new store design and identity to deliver a shopping experience that enables customers to experience the style and quality of the MUFTI brand.

As part of this strategy, we are accelerating the transformation of our retail footprint by opening 20 odd premium flagship stores in FY26, and closing underperforming stores. These flagship stores will open in key high-potential markets, enhancing our presence in premium and luxury malls and high-street locations. This retail network transformation and rationalization will be continued in FY27 also.

These efforts are aimed at elevating brand perception, increasing footfalls, and reignite the consumer excitement for brand MUFTI. We are also intensifying our Digital marketing where our strategic partnership with Google and Meta, which initiated last year, is now reaching an inflection point. We are scaling content creation and increasing marketing investments to effectively communicate MUFTIs transformation

These investments made by us to position and strengthen the MUFTI brand within the premium fashion segment are deliberate investments to realize full potential of the brand. These decisions have been taken after seeing some early success in relocated premium retail locations and digital engagement activity. We realize that these efforts will impact our cost structures and also lead to an increase in rental costs for premium locations. However, these are strategic investments essential for building long-term brand value, sustaining growth, and enhancing profitability.

Advertising and marketing spend as a percentage of revenue to increase to 67% in FY26 and to 8-10 % in FY27 because of these initiatives. But we anticipate the benefits of these efforts to begin materializing from FY28 onwards, by which time advertising and marketing spends are expected to stabilize.

Credo Brands Marketing (MUFTI) is a prominent player in the mens casual wear in India. The company offers wide range of product, including shirts to t-shirts to jeans to chinos, catering to all year-round clothing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra records 26% growth in July sales volumes

Jindal Stainless Ltd gains for fifth session

Britannia Industries Ltd soars 0.93%, up for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd spurts 0.42%, rises for fifth straight session

Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 159.31% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story