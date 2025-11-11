Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit rises 32.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.35% to Rs 261.41 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Consumer Care rose 32.78% to Rs 42.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.35% to Rs 261.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 230.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

