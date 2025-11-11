Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 3.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.77% to Rs 224.01 crore

Net profit of Paisalo Digital rose 3.25% to Rs 51.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.77% to Rs 224.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 187.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.224.01187.0375.4277.8071.1868.1869.0067.1451.5449.92

