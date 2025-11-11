Ajcon Global Services consolidated net profit declines 59.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.29% to Rs 10.56 crore

Net profit of Ajcon Global Services declined 59.72% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 79.29% to Rs 10.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10.565.896.4420.880.501.070.410.970.290.72

