Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 8975.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Manali Petrochemicals rose 8975.00% to Rs 18.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 248.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 230.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.248.04230.228.181.6629.847.1721.970.5518.150.20

