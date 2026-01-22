Urban Company allots 1.60 cr equity shares under ESOS

Urban Company has allotted 1,60,71,034 equity shares under ESOS on 21 January 2026. Consequent to aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs 1,44,61,09,569 (consisting of 1,44,61,09,569 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each) to Rs 1,46,21,80,603 (consisting of 1,46,21,80,603 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each).

