Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Urban Company allots 1.60 cr equity shares under ESOS

Urban Company allots 1.60 cr equity shares under ESOS

Image
Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Urban Company has allotted 1,60,71,034 equity shares under ESOS on 21 January 2026. Consequent to aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs 1,44,61,09,569 (consisting of 1,44,61,09,569 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each) to Rs 1,46,21,80,603 (consisting of 1,46,21,80,603 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ceinsys Tech receives work order worth Rs 12.21 cr

Nifty tad above 25,300 level; PSU bank shares advance

HPCL Q3 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 4,072 cr

Zydus Lifesciences rises after launching nivolumab biosimilar

Dow Surges 588 Points as Trump's Greenland Deal Hints Spur Late-Session Rally

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story