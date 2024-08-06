Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit declines 24.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.00% to Rs 1152.25 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Electricals declined 24.29% to Rs 28.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.00% to Rs 1152.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1107.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1152.251107.986.546.1070.2575.9938.2953.0228.1137.13

