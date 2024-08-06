Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Steel Wire Ropes standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Shree Steel Wire Ropes standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.33% to Rs 2.55 crore

Net profit of Shree Steel Wire Ropes rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.552.27 12 OPM %2.755.29 -PBDT0.110.12 -8 PBT0.020.04 -50 NP0.030.01 200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: SC reserves order on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in Delhi liquor policy case

Parliament LIVE news updates: EAM Jaishankar to address both Houses on Bangladesh

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 11: Jena in action, Neeraj at 3:40 PM; IND-CHN TT match begins

Farmers pay Rs 32,440 cr premium; claims worth over Rs 1.64 trn cleared

Olympics fever: Indians can experience Paris cashless now with JioFinanc

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story