Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit declines 14.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales decline 9.27% to Rs 162.90 crore

Net profit of Blue Jet Healthcare declined 14.37% to Rs 37.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.27% to Rs 162.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 179.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales162.90179.54 -9 OPM %27.1732.84 -PBDT52.9563.97 -17 PBT49.4757.92 -15 NP37.7844.12 -14

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

