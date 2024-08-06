Kronox Lab Sciences standalone net profit declines 3.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.93% to Rs 25.19 crore

Net profit of Kronox Lab Sciences declined 3.61% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.93% to Rs 25.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.25.1925.9532.5932.878.648.778.318.456.156.38

