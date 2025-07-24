Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 20.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.26% to Rs 19255.19 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finance rose 20.13% to Rs 4699.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3911.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.26% to Rs 19255.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15748.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19255.1915748.9870.2870.766619.075465.166367.585265.354699.613911.98

