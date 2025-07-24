Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.98 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 186.11% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reported to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 186.11% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.030.3675.73-58.331.35-0.171.34-0.180.98-0.18

