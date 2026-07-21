Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1066, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.91% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% drop in NIFTY and a 1.61% drop in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1066, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24172.8. The Sensex is at 77442.96, down 0.34%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has risen around 10.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26574.65, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91.23 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1066, up 0.08% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 11.91% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% drop in NIFTY and a 1.61% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.