Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 1.06%, gains for third straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7293.9, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 23397.75. The Sensex is at 76888.52, up 0.37%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has gained around 9.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22232.4, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.34 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

