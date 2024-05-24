Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance Ltd up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 1:10 PM IST
Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 6867, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.38% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% gain in NIFTY and a 13.4% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6867, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 22984.4. The Sensex is at 75446.02, up 0.04%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has dropped around 5.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21731.65, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6883.7, up 0.55% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 0.38% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% gain in NIFTY and a 13.4% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 33.42 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 24 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

