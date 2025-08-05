Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 3.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.64% to Rs 63.08 crore

Net profit of Gala Precision Engineering rose 3.81% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.64% to Rs 63.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.63.0853.1715.2720.4610.3910.268.248.326.546.30

