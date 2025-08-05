Torrent Power consolidated net profit declines 24.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.48% to Rs 7906.37 crore

Net profit of Torrent Power declined 24.77% to Rs 731.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 972.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.48% to Rs 7906.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9033.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7906.379033.7318.7620.571375.611674.13985.341314.65731.44972.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News